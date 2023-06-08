Milestone and Dorna Sports SL have announced the release of MotoGP 23, a new chapter in the franchise that includes all the riders, circuits and official formats of the 2023 season in the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE categories. Available starting June 8, 2023, fans will be able to enjoy the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. MotoGP 23 includes a redesigned career mode, offering players a journey to become legends of motorcycling. The game introduces Turning Points, which shape the career of players based on their performance and choices. For example, a positive result in the debut Moto3 season can grant immediate access to the Moto2 or MotoGP categories, thus accelerating class progression.

There is also a social network that allows you to interact outside the track. This new feature allows players to form alliances or instigate rivalries, with the behavior of the artificial intelligence during the races influenced by the actions of the players on the social network. Maintaining a positive reputation is crucial in the game, as it not only affects the reactions of other drivers, but also influences the goals set by the team for the players. Each team has only two slots and failure to meet these targets can result in exclusion at the end of the season. In addition, improvements have been made to the behavior of the AI: each driver now has a unique personality and driving style, which closely mirrors their real-life counterparts.

MotoGP 23 introduces two features that aim to improve the realism of the game: Dynamic Weather and Flag-to-Flag races. The former brings the unpredictability of real-world racing conditions to the game. A sunny, dry race can quickly turn into a water-filled battlefield, testing not only the players’ racing skills, but also their ability to adapt, as they navigate through the changing conditions of grip and visibility. The second feature, Flag-to-Flag racing, allows riders to return to the pits and switch bikes in response to changing weather conditions. This rule is now incorporated into MotoGP 23, intensifying the level of realism. On the multiplayer front, one of the coolest additions is cross-play, which allows players to race against each other regardless of their gaming platform. Additionally, MotoGP 23 introduces Ranked Races, a new feature designed to ensure a fair and competitive gaming experience by matching players with others of similar skill levels.