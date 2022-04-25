With the sale of a glorious STO in the color Grigio Acheso Lamborghini reached a milestone with a total of 20,000 Huracáns sold. This particular example is reportedly for a customer in Monaco.

Lamborghini says the United States is the best market for this V10 supercar. In the eight years that Lambo has supplied the Huracán, a third of the keys have been handed over in the United States. Great Britain and China are in second and third place in the list of popular markets for the Huracán.

A total of 20,000 Huracáns sold may not seem like much in the world of the Urus. But comparing it to the Gallardo puts that figure in a different light. Only 14,022 copies of the Gallardo were produced. And production of the Huracán is still going on. Meanwhile, 12 versions for public roads and 3 track versions have already been designed.

Two weeks ago, Lambo unveiled this Tecnica with 640 hp. Last year was a very good year for the Huracán. A record-breaking 2,586 Huracáns rolled out of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Let’s hope there are many more to come.