Rosa had 61 programs starting THE ROSCO of Pasapalabra in second placealways behind Manu, which always accumulated more seconds than Galician.

But this Tuesday the shifts and the contestant became, in their 62 program, He managed to add more seconds than the Madrid Thanks to the help of Irma Soriano and Carlos García-Hirschfeld.

With a boat of 1,246,000 eurosRosa had 151 seconds to answer the questions Roberto Leal asked him. After answering six letters, spent word.

Manu, little accustomed to starting in second placeplayed with 128 seconds to answer the 25 letters of THE ROSCO. The Madrid answered the same letters as his adversary and spent a word.

In shift exchange, The veteran contestant made his first mistake in the Nwhile Rosa reached the Z with 18 successes and 42 seconds.

Manu finished the first round with 17 successes and 22 seconds, but The rush to reach their rival made him make his second mistake In the G.

Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. Atresmedia

Then sUmó his third mistake in the Jstaying with 19 successes and 11 seconds for the 22 successes and 17 seconds that Rosa had. They spent word until Manu failed again, this time in the L.

Manu ran out of options and will dispute The blue chair In the next programWhile Rosa continued in search of the boat. The Galician failed in the M, winning in the delivery of the day, but remaining without 1,246,000 euros of the boat.