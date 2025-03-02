Pompeya was not the only city destroyed by the violent eruption of Vesubio in 79 d. C. Herculano also fell, along with all its inhabitants. Among the debris of the latter, there are still amazing forensic discoveries. The most recent was a human skull containing a strange black and crystalline material. An analysis revealed that it was A portion of crystallized brain Due to the effects of pyroclastic flows that ended the population almost two thousand years ago.

There is no similar record in the history of archeology. The organs of a person can crystallize under a principle known as vitreous transition, but this requires a very fast cooling. A brain, for example, can be cryopre preserved in the appropriate conditions. However, the discovery in Herculano suggests that there is also another way for crystallization, in which high temperatures contribute to the preservation of the tissue, giving properties such as a “glass”.

The explorers found the skull, apparently of a male, buried in hot pyroclastic flow deposits. This is the scientific name used to refer to the mixture of ashes, rocks and gases that arrives as a wave after an eruption. The man was in his bed, in the public building Collegium augustalium, when the Vesubio exploded and the wave reached it.

Glass brains and where to find them

An analysis led by the Italian volcanologist Guido Giordano showed that the brain was transformed into glass at a temperature not less than 510 ° C. With the stage information and the approximate temperature to which the organ was exposed, his team was able to estimate the reason for the vitrification. The body faced a drastic temperature change because the pyroclastic flow came in waves. In other words, the brain boasted when a hot first cloud arrived and, after dissipating, the organ cooled in record time.

“The body was exposed to the passage and disappearance of a short -lived pyroclastic flow, diluted and much hotter, which explains its rapid early heating and the subsequent cooling very fast. The glass that was formed as a result of such a unique process reached a perfect state of brain conservation and its microstructures, ”explains the report published in Scientific Reports.

But the temperature change was not enough to crystallize his brain. The scientific article explains that the bones of the skull and the spine of man functioned as a thermal barrier. This shield prevented the disintegration of the organ at the time of eruption and during the following thousands of years.

The eruption of Vesubio in 79 d. C. was caused by tectonic activity in the region. The volcano is located in a subduction zone, where the African tectonic plaque is sinking under the Euroasymatics plate. For hundreds of years, Magma accumulated in a camera under the Vesubio. When the pressure became unsustainable, all that material came out violently in a column that reached an estimated height of 33 kilometers.

Pompeya was buried by ash and stone, which contributed to forming the intact figures of its inhabitants. Herculano, being closer to Vesubio, saw its inhabitants and constructions rapidly eradicated by pyroclastic flows.