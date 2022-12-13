Milestone and Feld Motor Sports have announced the release of Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6. The new chapter of the Supercross video game will be available from March 9, 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The PlayStation version supports the free upgrade from PS4 to PS5, while the Xbox version includes Smart Delivery. Seven-time Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath will train players through the career mode, with official riders and circuits. From finding their first sponsors in the 250SX Futures Class to battling rivals in the 450SX Class Championship, players will work their way up the ranks from rookie to pro.

In the Supercross Academy the “King of Supercross” will guide players in tutorials to ease the learning curve and accelerate growth: these will help newcomers take their first steps into the world of Supercross. Several new tools and settings will allow for full customization of riding aids (e.g. auto-steer, auto-brakes, auto-throttle, etc.) and bike set-up. The skill tree will give players the ability to customize the drivers’ skills and program the driving style that best suits their abilities. Additionally, mental and physical condition will play a large part in improving the Rider Shape System, recovery from injuries and poor performance will be key to keeping riders in peak condition and achieving the best results.

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6 also features Supercross Park, a free-roam environment with five different areas to discover, alone or with friends. Here players can take a break from competition, recover from injuries and train under the guidance of McGrath. Rhythm Attack is a new head-to-head mode that allows players to compete in 1v1 shootout competitions on a straight Rhythm section. In addition, the split-screen mode returns, for local competition. In multiplayer, two new additions: full cross-play will allow online matchmaking on every console system, while a new ranking system will constantly monitor online results.