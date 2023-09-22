Milestone, the world’s leading Italian developer of racing video games, and Mattel today revealed the post-launch plan for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, the sequel to the popular racing game released on consoles and PC last year and soon available for PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Over 45 vehicles and other tracks will be added to the day-one content, offering action that will expand its content even after the official release on October 19, 2023. Two special editions, the Deluxe Edition and the Legendary Edition, are already available for pre-order and include two Season Passes, which will unlock a series of premium DLC and 4 Expansion Packs, each of which will give access to an additional environment, four vehicles and a player profile customization set. Furthermore, Milestone has announced that free DLC will be published periodically to immerse yourself in new races with the most requested content voted for by the community.