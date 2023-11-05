Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it is one of the most loved adventures of 2023, thanks to the presence of characters that we have come to know very well through comics and films.

In the final hours of the game, a strictly personal story of one of the protagonists of our adventure comes to light: this event raised many doubts among fans, but now Insomniac has definitively clarified.

WARNING: As you continue reading, you will encounter spoilers about the plot of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

At the end of our “spider-like” events, Peter will announce his intention to Miles temporarily withdraw from the scene to focus her efforts on building the Emily-May Foundation.

Many fans wondered what this event would mean for the next titles in the series: well, two of the main writers of the game’s plot, Ben Arfmann and Britney Morris, make it clear to us.

Let’s read together their statements:

“We always knew, deep down, that Miles would become the new protagonist: it was a natural thing and it came naturally, without forcing. At the beginning of the adventure, Miles doesn’t really know what to do with his life, then an impressive growth leads him to carry New York on his shoulders, often succeeding where an increasingly weak Pete no longer managed.”

Well yes, so: Miles Morales will star of the next chapters of Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, while Peter will increasingly become a secondary presence: did you expect it?