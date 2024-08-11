On the sixth day of the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, a senior Ukrainian official explained on Sunday, August 11, that kyiv wanted to move the fighting to enemy soil in order to “destabilise” Moscow’s forces, after Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged for the first time in his speech on Saturday that kyiv intended to “move the war to the territory of the aggressor”.

