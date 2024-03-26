The 2.6 kilometer long Francis Scott Key Bridge in the American city of Baltimore collapsed on Tuesday after a large ship hit it. Several American media report this. It is not yet known whether there were any casualties.

On video footage on social media shows how the entire bridge collapses into the water in just a few seconds. It is not clear whether there were defects in the construction that allowed the structure to collapse so quickly. After the collision around 1:30 am local time, the boat caught fire. Access roads to the bridge have been closed and emergency services have been called to the site.

The bridge opened in 1977 and spanned the Patapsco River. The cargo ship that caused the collision is called Dali and flew the flag of Singapore. The vessel is almost 300 meters long. It is not yet clear how the Dali could have collided with the bridge.