When Tobey Maguire hit theaters as Spider-Man in 2002, fans were thrilled. His trilogy ended and gave way to a reboot starring Andrew Garfield. Although there were plans to complete his saga with three deliveries, these were canceled to present Spider-Man in the UCM with Tom Holland.

The also protagonist of Uncharted has become one of the best-known stars in Hollywood today thanks to the resounding success of Spiderman: no way home. However, the artist has provided discouraging news about his continuity in the role of the arachnid.

No way home reunited Tom Holland with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in their versions of Spiderman. Photo: Composition/Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

In an interview with Esquire Middle East (via Screen Rant), Holland not only stated that a deadline has been set to bring Spider-Man to life, but he has also revealed who his successors could be in future “Crawler” projects.

“What I was basically trying to say is, if I’m 30 years old, still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed over to Miles Morales, Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I’ve done something wrong in terms of homework.” that I have with the character”, he expressed.

Spider-Man no way home is one of the best releases in years. Photo: Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have already anticipated that new productions will come with Holland’s ‘Spidey’; however, the actor has other external projects. For this reason, the interpreter’s fans are concerned about this self-imposed schedule.

Even so, if a new trilogy of the Peter Parker of the UCM is not finalized, his appearance could occur as cameos in new films, such as the rumored Secret wars, in which Maguire and Garfield would also return.