It’s a big week for Spider-Man – all versions of him.

Two Spider-Men join Fortnite today, including fan-favorite Miles Morales in his Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse guise. Joining him is Spider-Man 2099 – aka Irish-Mexican Spidey-person Miguel O’Hara.

Both Spider-Men are, of course, stars of Sony’s upcoming animated movie sequel (out next month) – which this latest Fortnite crossover is designed to promote.

Miles Morales swings into Fortnite today.

We’re also expecting to see Miles Morales (and Peter Parker) pop up in PlayStation’s State of Play show tomorrow night, as part of a good look at upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

For now, though, you can find Miles and Miguel in Fortnite’s Item Shop, alongside various other accessories. Fortnite’s fun Web-Shooter item has also been unvaulted, so you can swing around the battle royale and pretend to be Miles/Miguel/some other Spidey variant.

Finally, the latest set of Fortnite weekly quests are also Spider-Verse themed, and offer their own small smattering of free cosmetic rewards. Also: loads of XP, if you’re yet to finish off your battle pass.

For more on Spider-Man 2, which sounds very likely to release in September this year, be sure to check back in with Eurogamer tomorrow night.