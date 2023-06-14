With the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the reflectors for this Marvel franchise have returned in the form of theories and opinions about what the future of the character means in the UCM. And it is that in recent days, it has been reported that the following live action film would be the last of Tom Hollandthus once again having the mantle in the hands of no one.

This has led fans to think that miles morales could fill that hole that will remain impregnated, and they do not talk about the tape that he already confirmed sonybecause that version will be an adventure apart from the plot line of Disney. That leads us to a conversation in no way homewhich would indicate that the hero of New York would already have a kind of successor.

The followers detected in the final scene of the film, in which Peter he moves to an apartment building, he hears some neighbors talking, perceiving the dialogue of a woman who says Miles come my love, pick up your things and go to sleep, this is followed by a man who says “if you don’t go to bed now, you won’t watch TV for a month.”

Everything indicates that they are the parents of this character, River and Jeff Morales. And indeed, it was already somehow known to inhabit this very universe, a clue that comes straight from Spider-Man: Homecoming. And it is that in one of the final parts of the tape appears Aaron Davis, uncle of the young arachnid who affirms at some point to Peter who has a nephew.

via: spider-man

Editor’s note: They’re no doubt already planning on casting Miles at some point, since Tom Holland isn’t as fired up about continuing to fill the role of Peter Parker anymore. Besides, it’s time to pass the baton to another generation.