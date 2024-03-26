A mile-long bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, largely collapsed after a cargo ship rammed into a pier. People fell into the water, according to the local fire brigade. Two people have been rescued, one of them is in critical condition. Rescuers are currently still searching for seven people in the water.
