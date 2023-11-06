Considering that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrived in the hands of players several weeks ago, many have begun to speculate about the future of the series, especially considering the ending of this game. In this way, Brittney Morris, writer of the game, has revealed that Miles Morales has taken on the role of the titular Spider-Man.

After the events of the game, Peter decides to retire from the role of Spider-Man to focus on his life, leaving Miles Morales as the main protector of New York. While some thought this was just symbolic, Ben Arfmann, narrative director at Insomniac Games, and Morris clarified this point in a recent interview with Gizmodo. This is what Morris commented on the matter:

“It always seemed very natural to me and I think we all collectively thought what would happen. To me, it shows a great evolution from Miles; At the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. In the end, Miles carried the burden of saving the city and also carried Pete when Pete was not strong enough to stand on his own at several points. That’s the great thing about writing a story about two Spider-Men: they’re both strong, and one of them can be strong when the other isn’t. In the end, Miles is more confident and says, ‘Yeah, I got it.’ “How much worse can things get after what we just went through?”

After this information was revealed, fans began to speculate about the story of the inevitable Marvel’s Spider-Man 3and many have come to the conclusion that Peter Parker would die before the Green Goblin, something that has not been confirmed, and is only a theory. We can only wait and see what will happen to these characters in the future.

Rather than seeing what will happen to Miles and Peter in the third game, I’m more interested in the possible Venom spin-off, as well as a DLC that could well focus on Carnage. Once these projects are available, there’s a good chance we’ll have a clear idea of ​​the next big chapter for Spider-Man.

Via: Gizmodo