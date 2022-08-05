Friday, August 5, 2022, 04:03



Miles Gloriosus, a braggart, self-satisfied, sex-obsessed and narcissistic military man, has kidnapped a beautiful young woman and keeps her in his house in Ephesus, where Palestrion also lives, a slave in his service who already knew the young woman. from before and also the man she’s truly in love with, and who of course isn’t Miles.

Palestrión, wishing to teach his military master a lesson and helped by a neighbor who also wants to teach Miles a lesson, –and in Ephesus, almost everyone wants to teach Miles Gloriosus a lesson–, drills a hole on the wall that connects the neighbor’s house with the military’s, so that the lovers can see each other in secret.

When

Saturday August 13 22:30

where and how much

Almansa Park Auditorium. €18/22

Address

pep anton gomez

Text

Antonio Prieto

interpreters

Carlos Sobera Miles Ángel Pardo Palestrión Elisa Matilla Minervina Elena Ballesteros Cornelia Juanjo Cucalón Senectus David Tortosa Pleusicles Antonio Prieto Escéledro Arianna Aragón Porcia

Scenography

Alexander Contreras

Locker room

Anna Ramos

Lightning

Miguel Angel Camacho

Musical composition

Mariano Marin

Characterization

Lolita Gomez

Technical Chief

Dove Cavilla

production management

Carla Molinari

co-produces

Arequipa Productions See also Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen kissing in public for the first time

Everything gets complicated when the lovers are discovered by another of Miles’s slaves, who is about to go tell his master. This will force Palestrión to convince the other slave that he has not seen what he has seen, resorting to a hilarious trick where Palestrión dazzles us with his cheekiness and his wit.

The cunning Palestrión is not satisfied with that and taking advantage of Miles’s obsession with sex, hatches a brilliant plan…