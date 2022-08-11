The defender, sought after by Juve and Inter, signs directly in the press room: “I saw a project that goes on, the confirmation of the coach and the affection of the fans.”

From the interest of Inter, Juve, Napoli, Arsenal and Sevilla to confirmation in purple. From the last minute assault of the PSG to the renewal. Nikola Milenkovic says yes to Fiorentina again. The signing of the contract directly in the press room, in front of everyone. Autograph that linked him to Viola until 2027, the club that welcomed him five years ago, and does so with great conviction. Even emotion. “I am happy and actually very excited, so excuse me if I could run into some mistakes in Italian. This is a choice of football and of life” says the purple vice captain. Presented by CEO Joe Barone who explains in turn: “I thank Rocco Commisso, the president was very keen on this renewal. It was a complicated operation but relations have always been sincere and open, we arrive at something we have always wanted. Many teams of the top 5 leagues in Europe that play the Champions League wanted Nikola, even last night one of these presented an offer that we and Nikola refused. Milenkovic has Fiorentina in his DNA and is a very serious guy: having him still with us means that in the past we have shown what we want to do in the future. It is a five-year contract, a life choice for him and for us, we are very happy. Release clause? See also Raphinha will be presented today at the Ciudad Deportiva as a new FC Barcelona player

Reasons – Ball to the defender. “I go back a year, the past one. We came from difficult seasons but we were not convinced to leave. I wanted to understand the project and the ambitions of the company and also the arrival of Italian was decisive for me. I extended a year to understand, I have seen great ambitions, a project that goes on, the confirmation of the coach and the affection of the fans. In Florence I feel loved and the directors and the president have done a great job to keep me here, I am very happy with this choice. Europe is the image that I carry with me, that of the future I hope the photograph of when we will sooner or later enter the Champions League. “

Targets – “I have been here for 5 years and I have grown as a player and as a man, I feel like a leader in the team and I try to help new arrivals: in the meantime I have taken time to think about my future. Inside I wanted more than anything to stay The club is growing every year, we will soon have Viola Park, we can’t wait to train there. In the season we have two goals, to get into the top six and maybe win the Conference League. special thing, our captain is Biraghi and he is doing it very well “. Closing on his friend and compatriot Jovic: “He is a great player, he has a technique and a vision of the game like few others, he sees the goal and is very precise: I know him, I know what he can give and I bet on him. He will do very well” . See also Onana tells the truth of her sanction for positive doping

August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 17:45)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milenkovic #renews #Viola #great #ambitions #Barone #release #clause