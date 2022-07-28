The Serbian is the favorite of the Nerazzurri to complete the defense, but the cash quota is missing to satisfy the Tuscans, who want to resolve the issue by the start of Serie A
July is about to end and the start of the season is not that far off. So watch out for the “haste” factor on the market, even at Inter: because the chances that goal number one – Nikola Milenkovic – will arrive in defense are linked to timing. The more the days pass, the more the Viola would less willingly accept the departure of their most titular in the back department.
