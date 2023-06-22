Her face burst onto the small screen in 1988, dressed as a gypsy and promoting the benefits of a cookie, which is still on the market to this day, although as she herself reminds us: the vanilla flavor is no longer. Film, theater and television actress, Milene Vázquez is savoring, this half year, two successes. The work La verdad filled all the seats of the renewed Marsano Theaterwhere, directed by Giovanni Ciccia, he starred in a comedy alongside Magdyel Ugaz, Gonzalo Torres and Sergio Galliani. And, as if that were not enough, the film Single, Married, Widow, Divorced, by Ani Alva, surpassed one million viewers.

— How did you take the million from Single Married Widow Divorced?

— I receive the million with great gratitude. He didn’t expect it; It has been a surprise that I grew in joy day by day with the love and public acceptance. Every day we received messages and photos from people who went to the rooms and felt identified with the story and the characters.

— What do you think were the factors why the public overwhelmingly accepted it?

— The story (the script), anyway. The possibility of identifying with those four women, laughing with them and also being moved. The cast is wonderful, and being able to go to the movies with the whole family and share a movie without violence of any kind, I think that all added up.

— How did you work on Lorena, your character?

— With the help of Ani Alva and my colleagues. The profile was crystal clear. The character is very well drawn in the script. I found out how she lives in the writing of a newspaper, since Lorena must have the characteristics of a journalist who is head of an area. That, for Lorena’s professional side. As for her personal life, we have all experienced heartbreak at some point, that loss that makes us rethink our lives.

— We have seen you with a double character in Maricucha. Like Fernanda Corbacho and like Diana, the latter a dominatrix who ends up falling in love with some of the boys she ‘rents’. What must a script have for you to accept it?

— (Playing) Diana was challenging and very funny at the same time (laughs). My companion the Cat (Miguel Davalos) was crucial. Together we were able to pull off the most difficult scenes. and the directors of from the neighborhood They gave us freedom and confidence to create. When a script or a story comes to me, I fall in love with the character and start to bring it to life, to think like the character. I like challenges, doing different things.

— Does it appeal to you to work outside? Is it in your plans?

— Yes, I would like to have the experience of doing a project abroad, getting to know other ways of working and other people that in the end add to our life experience, not only in terms of work. For now, I await the premiere of Memoirs of an Unknown Soldier, based on the book by Lurgio Gavilán directed by Lucho Llosa.

