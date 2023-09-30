‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is in the final stretch of the contest and there will be no chance to save itself. In the so-called ‘lethal round’, in which the participants no longer have the option of going to sentencing, the members give their all to remain at the goal. Josi Martínez, Armando Machuca, Mariella Zanetti, Milene Vásquez, Santi Lesmes and Leslie Stewart faced off in this latest edition of the competition and it was the actress Milene who stood out among the different culinary challenges given to them by Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli.

“This little girl is cooking better and better,” said Mariella Zanetti about Milene Vásquez, true to her style, with humor. As is known, Rocky Belmonte and Sirena Ortíz, the participants who were eliminated, have no chance to fight for the title, therefore, those who still remain must demonstrate their best skills in the kitchen. ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ to continue in the fight.