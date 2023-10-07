Milene Vásquez was eliminated on the night of October 6 from the most famous gastronomic reality show on Peruvian television, ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio said goodbye to the contestant, wishing her the best of success. For her part, her companions Mariella Zanetti and Armando Machuca also said goodbye to her.

As you remember, ‘The Great Chef’ is coming to an end and the fourth season is on the horizon. and viewers will be able to watch new contestants demonstrate their culinary skills. They are:

‘ Checho’ Ibarra

Renato Rossini

Ximena Hoyos

Tilsa Lozano

Saskia Bernaola

Monica Zevallos

Gino Pesaressi

Rossini Jr.

Florcita Polo

Fiorella Cayo

Christian Ysla .

. ‘Skinny’ Granda

