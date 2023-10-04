Milene Vasquez He has an extensive career in theater, film and television. ‘What a good race’, ‘Maricucha’, ‘Eva del Edén’, ‘Tomorrow I’ll tell you’ and ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ are some projects in which she has participated and managed to conquer the hearts of thousands of Peruvians. Now, the artist ventured into reality shows, in this case, in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, in which she has established herself as one of the finalists. Although details are known about her artistic career, little is known about her intimate and family life. Find out in this note how the actress fell in love with her husband and how many children they have as a result of her romantic relationship.

YOU CAN SEE: Milene Vásquez and Peláez already knew each other before ‘The Great Chef’: what other project did they do together?

How did Milene Vásquez meet her husband Ismael Peyón?

Milene Vasquez opened the doors of her house for the program ‘You are in all’ in 2022. In conversation with Natalie Vértiz, the member of ‘The Great Chef’ revealed little-known details about her love life. In this regard, the actress said that she met her husband Ismael Peyon when they were students. Along these lines, the artist maintained that they had been together for 20 years, as lovers and married.

After that, Milene Vasquez He specified how he maintains a stable relationship with his partner. “You go through a lot of stages in marriage, there are crises between ups and downs, but I think part of the success has to do with the freedom of each one.”. Where you can develop and the commitment to support your family. You learn along the way. “We are survivors,” held the actress.

YOU CAN SEE: Milene Vásquez: how old is the famous TV actress and participant of ‘The Great Chef’?

How many children do Milene Vásquez and her husband Ismael Peyón have?

In conversation with Natalie Vértiz for ‘You are in all’ in 2022, Milene Vasquez She said that she had two children: the oldest was 18 years old and the youngest was 13. Along these lines, the actress showed photographs of her heirs. Afterwards, the artist confessed that she loves motherhood and that she left her career for a while to dedicate herself to it.

“Now that they are a little older, I have more freedom to do my things. My husband helps me with it, with the schedules, because recording is absorbing. We make a good team,” projection.

How old is Milene Vásquez, finalist of ‘The Great Chef’ and what is her ancestry?

Milene VasquezShe is the youngest daughter in a family of four siblings. She He was born on August 6, 1974 in Lima, Peru and is of Argentine ancestry. His age, currently, is 49 years old. It should be noted that from a very young age, the artist has been familiar with acting. In an edition of the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ she said that she grew up in the theater since she accompanied her well-known mother. Mabel ‘Duclós’ Hairto his works.

Milene Vásquez worked in Peruvian TV productions such as ‘De Volver al Barrio’ and ‘Maricucha’. Photo: LR composition/TV capture

YOU CAN SEE: Milene Vásquez: how old is the famous TV actress and participant of ‘The Great Chef’?

Who is Milene Vásquez’s mother and what is her career?

Milene Vasquez told in an episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ about who his mother is. Many of her young followers did not know the name and career of her mother, so they were surprised to learn that she was also a prominent actress in our country. Is about Mabel DuclosArgentine nationalized Peruvian artist.

At the moment, Mabel Duclos He lives in Lima and has been part of well-known television programs such as the missing ‘Risas y salsa’. She also participated in series such as ‘Amor serrano’, ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and ‘De Volver al Barrio’.

What did Milene Vásquez do before becoming known?

A while ago, Milene Vásquez gave an interview to the program ‘Detail plan’, She indicated that, although her parents worked in the media, they did not support her when she wanted to study acting. For this reason, the actress followed a career in Marketing and Advertising, but she took some workshops to enhance her art.

Milene Vásquez in ‘The Great Chef’. Photo: Latina

Where did José Peláez and Milene Vásquez meet?

Jose Pelaezgained popularity after being introduced as the official host of ‘The great chef: famous‘. However, few know that the communicator has been present in the medium for many years and even filmed an adult film along with other renowned actors.

In 2005, Eduardo Mendoza Echave premiered ‘Tomorrow I tell you’, a Peruvian film project in which the figure of Latin He gave life to the character of ‘Gordo’. On the other hand, Milene Vásquez was also part of the cast and had an important role in the film, since she played Carla.

During an edition of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Milene Vásquez recalled the time in which she shared scenes withJose Pelaez. In this way, he said that he should be with her, because, compared to her colleagues, they have shared more time together.

YOU CAN SEE: Milene Vásquez and Peláez already knew each other before ‘The Great Chef’: what other project did they do together?

Could ‘What a good breed’ return to television?

Recently Milene Vasquez premiered her film ‘Single, married, widowed, divorced’ and took advantage of the avant premiere to reveal her desire to re-record a new season of the novel ‘Que Buena Raza’, a production in which she starred alongside Gerardo Zamora.

“It’s a longing, isn’t it? We always get together with Gerardo and say: ‘I wish,’ because we are very fond of each other,” said the actress in conversation with La República.

#Milene #Vásquez #finalist #Great #Chef #fall #love #husband #children