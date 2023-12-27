Armando Machuca and Milene Vásquez have become one of the program's favorite couples 'The great chef: celebrities'. The complicity of both and their 'madness' has caused even followers of Latina's culinary reality show to wonder if there is a romance between the two. However, we tell you that each actor has their respective romantic partner, but they are united by a great friendship that began when they were children. In this note, learn what age they met, where and why do they say “that there was a special connection when they saw each other for the first time.”

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía Copello: this was her daughter's LUXURIOUS party with an impressive magic show and more

At what age did Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca meet?

In an interview for the 'Weekly Report' program, Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca They were encouraged to tell how many years they met and where. “(We have known each other) since we were approximately 6 or 7 years old. When we did children's theater at the Amauta stadium”accurate.

Along these lines, Vásquez told his funny story of what his first rehearsals with Machuca were like. “We had to do a season of 'Aladdin' where I was the character of 'Jazmín'. So, I came to practice and my friend Armando Machuca was there,” he said. Along these lines, the actress explained that the complicity of her friendship existed from the moment they looked at each other for the first time. “There was a special connection”held.

In addition, both participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' said that, with the payment they received for the play they worked on, they shared some food outside the missing 'Amauta' stadium.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía surprises by revealing that she will distance herself from her eldest son: what is the important reason?

How many years are Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca apart?

The actress Milene Vasquez was born in August 1974, so he currently has 49 years. For its part, Armando Machuca came into the world in May 1976 and has 47 years now. The age difference between the two is two years.

Milene Vásquez can be seen very close to Armando Machuca in the different episodes of 'The Great Chef'. Photo: Instagram/Armando Machuca

#Milene #Armando #age #meet #quotthat #special #connection #otherquot

Armando Machuca and Milene Vásquez have become one of the program's favorite couples 'The great chef: celebrities'. The complicity of both and their 'madness' has caused even followers of Latina's culinary reality show to wonder if there is a romance between the two. However, we tell you that each actor has their respective romantic partner, but they are united by a great friendship that began when they were children. In this note, learn what age they met, where and why do they say “that there was a special connection when they saw each other for the first time.”

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía Copello: this was her daughter's LUXURIOUS party with an impressive magic show and more

At what age did Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca meet?

In an interview for the 'Weekly Report' program, Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca They were encouraged to tell how many years they met and where. “(We have known each other) since we were approximately 6 or 7 years old. When we did children's theater at the Amauta stadium”accurate.

Along these lines, Vásquez told his funny story of what his first rehearsals with Machuca were like. “We had to do a season of 'Aladdin' where I was the character of 'Jazmín'. So, I came to practice and my friend Armando Machuca was there,” he said. Along these lines, the actress explained that the complicity of her friendship existed from the moment they looked at each other for the first time. “There was a special connection”held.

In addition, both participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' said that, with the payment they received for the play they worked on, they shared some food outside the missing 'Amauta' stadium.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía surprises by revealing that she will distance herself from her eldest son: what is the important reason?

How many years are Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca apart?

The actress Milene Vasquez was born in August 1974, so he currently has 49 years. For its part, Armando Machuca came into the world in May 1976 and has 47 years now. The age difference between the two is two years.

Milene Vásquez can be seen very close to Armando Machuca in the different episodes of 'The Great Chef'. Photo: Instagram/Armando Machuca

#Milene #Armando #age #meet #quotthat #special #connection #otherquot

Armando Machuca and Milene Vásquez have become one of the program's favorite couples 'The great chef: celebrities'. The complicity of both and their 'madness' has caused even followers of Latina's culinary reality show to wonder if there is a romance between the two. However, we tell you that each actor has their respective romantic partner, but they are united by a great friendship that began when they were children. In this note, learn what age they met, where and why do they say “that there was a special connection when they saw each other for the first time.”

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía Copello: this was her daughter's LUXURIOUS party with an impressive magic show and more

At what age did Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca meet?

In an interview for the 'Weekly Report' program, Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca They were encouraged to tell how many years they met and where. “(We have known each other) since we were approximately 6 or 7 years old. When we did children's theater at the Amauta stadium”accurate.

Along these lines, Vásquez told his funny story of what his first rehearsals with Machuca were like. “We had to do a season of 'Aladdin' where I was the character of 'Jazmín'. So, I came to practice and my friend Armando Machuca was there,” he said. Along these lines, the actress explained that the complicity of her friendship existed from the moment they looked at each other for the first time. “There was a special connection”held.

In addition, both participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' said that, with the payment they received for the play they worked on, they shared some food outside the missing 'Amauta' stadium.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía surprises by revealing that she will distance herself from her eldest son: what is the important reason?

How many years are Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca apart?

The actress Milene Vasquez was born in August 1974, so he currently has 49 years. For its part, Armando Machuca came into the world in May 1976 and has 47 years now. The age difference between the two is two years.

Milene Vásquez can be seen very close to Armando Machuca in the different episodes of 'The Great Chef'. Photo: Instagram/Armando Machuca

#Milene #Armando #age #meet #quotthat #special #connection #otherquot

Armando Machuca and Milene Vásquez have become one of the program's favorite couples 'The great chef: celebrities'. The complicity of both and their 'madness' has caused even followers of Latina's culinary reality show to wonder if there is a romance between the two. However, we tell you that each actor has their respective romantic partner, but they are united by a great friendship that began when they were children. In this note, learn what age they met, where and why do they say “that there was a special connection when they saw each other for the first time.”

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía Copello: this was her daughter's LUXURIOUS party with an impressive magic show and more

At what age did Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca meet?

In an interview for the 'Weekly Report' program, Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca They were encouraged to tell how many years they met and where. “(We have known each other) since we were approximately 6 or 7 years old. When we did children's theater at the Amauta stadium”accurate.

Along these lines, Vásquez told his funny story of what his first rehearsals with Machuca were like. “We had to do a season of 'Aladdin' where I was the character of 'Jazmín'. So, I came to practice and my friend Armando Machuca was there,” he said. Along these lines, the actress explained that the complicity of her friendship existed from the moment they looked at each other for the first time. “There was a special connection”held.

In addition, both participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' said that, with the payment they received for the play they worked on, they shared some food outside the missing 'Amauta' stadium.

YOU CAN SEE: María Pía surprises by revealing that she will distance herself from her eldest son: what is the important reason?

How many years are Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca apart?

The actress Milene Vasquez was born in August 1974, so he currently has 49 years. For its part, Armando Machuca came into the world in May 1976 and has 47 years now. The age difference between the two is two years.

Milene Vásquez can be seen very close to Armando Machuca in the different episodes of 'The Great Chef'. Photo: Instagram/Armando Machuca

#Milene #Armando #age #meet #quotthat #special #connection #otherquot