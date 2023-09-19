After the repechage, the first night of the sentence was lived in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, in which Milene Vásquez, Armando Machuca, Sirena Ortiz, Rocky Belmonte, Santi Lesmes and Fátima Aguilar were the participants who gave their all to keep their place in the reality show. As a first challenge they had to work in teams and after the second dish tasted by judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio, they decided the following.

Milene Vásquez and Armando Machuca They are the ones saved from the night, so they will move on to the next stage of the program. While his companions fell to the dreaded elimination night and inevitably one will leave the cooking reality show forever.

