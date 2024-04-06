Milena Zárate worries by revealing that she suffers from a strange illness: “My body has no defenses”

Milena Zarate He earned a spot on Peruvian television many years ago. The foreign singer and actress became known in the entertainment world after having a high-profile relationship with the comedian. Edwin Sierra, with whom he also has a daughter. However, not everything has been easy for the model. For more than a decade, Milena Zárate has experienced swelling and inflammation from her chest to her face every time she gets the flu and, after several years, she finally has a diagnosis.

What illness does Milena Zárate have?

In an interview for 'You are in all', Milena revealed that, among various conditions, she was diagnosed three years ago with hypopituitarism, a condition that significantly impacts your health. “Right now I have a problem that I have had it for nine years and it was only detected three years ago, it is called hypopituitarism, it is a combination of adrenal insufficiency with hypothyroidism“said the singer.

In addition, he mentioned that his body does not generate estrogens, which are essential for cardiovascular, bone and brain health. Likewise, it lacks the production of cortisol, a hormone that alters the responses of the immune system and suppresses the activities of the digestive and reproductive systems and growth processes.