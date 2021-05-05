The singer Milena Zárate is worried about her family that lives in Colombia, the country where he was born and which is now going through a crisis due to the police repression that occurred during the protests, which left at least 19 dead.

In a recent interview, the businesswoman expressed her rejection of the tax reform that the Government is trying to implement, as it would worsen the economic situation of her family.

“I am very worried about what is happening in my country, my mother and cousins ​​are there. She is a merchant, due to the pandemic she does not work for fear of catching it and they want to raise taxes, it is an abuse. They are sad. People come out to protest with all rights, they are not respecting human rights, ”declared Milena Zárate.

He asked for peace for his native country. “It is good for everyone to know what is happening in my country. I ask for tranquility, there have been six days of violence in the main cities, a lot of repression against the people. I pray for my country, what is happening is very sad, ”said the singer for El Popular.

Then through Instagram, the Colombian nationalized Peruvian dedicated a heartfelt message to her compatriots. “My country is bleeding to death. I only feel pain, helplessness and concern for my family. I cannot stop encouraging and thanking all those who have come out to fight and defend our rights, ”he wrote.

Milena Zarate

Milena Zárate, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.