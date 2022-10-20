Milena Zarate She has been reported to the Public Ministry for allegedly belonging to a criminal gang. The Colombian singer has been accused of having appropriated S / 160,000 soles. According to the program “Magaly TV, the firm”, the scam network would be headed by her ex-partner, the footballer Augustus Barrera.

Magaly Medina’s space interviewed Jesús Eduardo Núñez Prado, a businessman who denounced the TV figure for not returning his money.

According to the affected, it all started in 2021, when Milena’s ex-boyfriend asked her to borrow that amount of money to buy medicines because, supposedly, her sister had won a tender. The deposits were made between May and June of last year.

“I made three deposits to Mrs. Milena Zárate. One of 10,000 soles, another of 20,000 and one more than 14,000″, said the businessman. He said that the soccer player gave him some checks for the amount of 78,000 soles, but he was never able to collect them due to lack of funds.

Milena Zarate’s response

For her part, Milena Zárate denied belonging to a criminal gang and warned Eduardo Núñez that he will have to show evidence of his accusation against her.

“He has the right to denounce whoever he wants. If he was in his position, I would too. But if he insists on the subject that I belong to an organization, then he will have to prove it ”, he expressed.

She assures that she did not keep the money, but that she transferred it to her ex-partner. “It was money that arrived and I automatically gave it to him,” she said.

What did Augusto Barrera, ex-partner of Milena Zárate, say?