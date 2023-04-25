Milena Zarate was the new guest of ChiquiWilo for an interview on his channel Youtube. The Colombian talked about everything and everyone in this conversation, but what most caught the attention of the users was that she said that plans to patent the phrase that brought her popularity and what marked his life: “You are a cynic, you do not have blood on your face”. The same sentence that she came out of her mouth for the first time in a Magaly Medina program, in which she faced her sister Greissy Ortega for the affair she had with Edwin Sierra, her partner at that time.

Milena Zárate fought again with her sister Greissy. Photo: LR File

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Milena fight with her sister Greyssi again and what did Jossmery Toledo have to do with it?

What did Milena Zárate say about patenting her phrase?

In the aforementioned interview, Milena Zárate was proud of the iconic prayer and gave advice to the public so that they can use it correctly, because, despite the years that have passed, it marked Peruvian television and is even an audio on the famous platform TikTok.

“I’m going to patent it because they use it for everything and they don’t give me a single sol, imagine!” she said indignantly to ChiquiWilo. Immediately afterwards, she said it again, making everyone present laugh. “It is part of my life, it seems to me an iconic phrase, that we can use and that marked my life”Milena stated.

YOU CAN SEE: Greissy Ortega marks distance from Milena Zárate after confrontation: “From now on, for me, it does not exist”

Why did Milena Zárate call her sister Greissy ‘cynical’?

Nine years ago, Milena Zárate made public that her partner at that time Edwin Sierra had been unfaithful to her with her younger sister Greissy Ortega. Given this, both faced each other in a program of Magaly Medina in Latina and despite the fact that the Colombian singer presented evidence that her sister and the comedian had been together, she denied it. This is how the phrase was born: “You are a cynic, you do not have blood on your face.”

#Milena #Zárate #reveals #patent #phrase #cynic