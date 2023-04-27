Singer Milena Zarate visited Magaly Medina’s set this last Wednesday, April 26, to speak about her most recent confrontation with her sister Greissy Ortega.

Milena responded to every query that “Urraca” made her despite the fact that she came to confront her for having blamed her sister, at the time, for being romantically linked to the comedian. In this context, Zárate revealed that Edwin Sierra came to legally sue her for psychological damage.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly questions Milena Zárate for blaming Greissy for infidelity: “She was 14 years old”

Milena Zárate reveals that Edwin Sierra sued her

Magaly Medina’s surprise was great when Milena Zárate told this little-known episode, for which the host said that this legal mess was due to a food issue.

“Do you know how long I lasted at war with him (Edwin Sierra)? 4 years. He came close to taking my daughter away from me a bunch of times. He sued me for psychological damage, he forbade me to get close to my own daughter, you can’t talk about something you don’t know, ”she began, quite confused.

Then he added: “I spent four years on the warpath with him for countless things. Do you know what happened? He could never take my daughter’s support from me because it is an obligation and, if he did, I would sue him for food.

#Milena #Zárate #reveals #Edwin #Sierra #sued #psychological #damage #lasted #years #war