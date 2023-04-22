tell them and tell them between Milena Zarate and Greissy Ortega continue. The sisters’ relationship seemed to be better than ever, but their past media conflict has been reignited. This altercation she started again after Greissy disapproved that her blood relative had recorded a tiktok using the viral phrase ‘you are a cynic, you don’t have blood on your face’which Milena said in an open signal program when she confronted Ortega for having had an affair with her then-partner, Edwin Sierra.

Greissy Ortega explodes against Milena Zárate for making a trend

Milena Zárate revived Edwin Sierra’s infidelity with her sister Greissy Ortega in 2014 by making a TikTok trend that alluded to the time she and Greissy were face to face on a TV show as a result of that case. This caused many internet users to recall that confrontation and, of course, the annoyance in Ortega.

Because Samuel Suárez was in charge of spreading the video of Milena Zárate on his Instarándula platform, Greissy went to give him his discharge directly.

Samuel Suárez and Greissy Ortega exchange words on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Instarandula

“Only you were missing and go along with Milena’s stupidity. Anyway, she makes a mockery of something that I don’t see as a joke. She already did what she wanted with me and, since people have already turned the page, they should turn it back; but, well, the saying goes: ‘He who laughs last laughs best’”, wrote the former children’s entertainer.

Milena remembers Greissy and Edwin Sierra’s infidelity

Milena Zárate decided not to remain silent in the face of this situation and responded to Greissy Ortega through a recent video that she posted on her YouTube channel. The Colombian singer spoke at length about the fight that she maintains with her family member and she did not hesitate to throw some darts at him.

“She reappeared worthy to claim the rights to the phrase, she appeared to make her claim. She said that I had made that tiktok to mortify her, that is, me? She messed with my husband,” Milena said at the beginning.

Later, the former reality girl commented that she thought her sister had finally changed. “Today I realize that you are still the same person who hurt me nine years ago, you still have the same bad temper, the same bad heart. You are a person full of resentments, you are envious of me and what a pity! Because the only thing I’ve done all this time is help her when she didn’t deserve it,” she added with obvious indignation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udJqgsV1XMk&t=115s&ab_channel=MilenaZarateOficial

