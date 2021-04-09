The singer Milena Zárate was born in Colombia, but obtained Peruvian nationalization. However, she did not think that she would be elected as president of the table in the 2021 elections, which will be held on Sunday, April 11.

Through a video in Tiktok, she shared the funny reaction she got when looking at her record at ONPE. “I see where I have to vote and then, planning my wonderful Sunday,” he began.

Right away, Milena Zárate was surprised to see her name on the list of board members of these elections. “But a reality destroyed my plans,” added the figure of the show.

In his Instagram stories, he regretted that his weekend schedule is affected because he will have to fulfill his civic duty.

“I tell them that I (was) very happy making my plans for this Sunday, seeing what movie I’m going to see, and I say ‘let’s see what time it’s my turn and where it’s my turn to vote.’ I am surprised that I am the president of the table and I have to be there from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm All the blessed day, ”he said.

Milena Zárate clarified that, despite the setback, she will appear at her polling place, which is located in the district of Surco. “This Sunday I have to get up early to fulfill my civic duty,” declared the artist for Trome.

