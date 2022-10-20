Milena Zarate has been reported for fraud. According to the victim’s lawyer, Jesus Eduardo Nunez Pradothe Colombian would belong to a criminal gang that stole more than 160,000 soles with the deception of the State tender.

Leader of the criminal gang would be ex-partner of Milena Zárate

Everything would indicate that the leader of this organization is Augustus Barrera. This person was in a romantic relationship with Milena Zarate until last year. In addition, he is a soccer player in the Liga 2 of Peru.

Augusto Barrera with Milena Zárate. Photo: @milenazaratedmk

Scammed person alleges having deposited tens of thousands of soles to Milena Zárate

According to Jesus Eduardo Nunez Prado, paid a large sum of money to the Colombian. “I made three deposits to Mrs. Milena Zarate. One of 10,000 soles, another of 20,000 and one more than 14,000”, revealed the affected person.

“To date I have not received an answer and two notarial letters have already been sent to him,” lamented the scammed person.

Injured in case involving Milena Zárate. Photo: ATV

Case involving Milena Zárate began last year

The origin of this scam comes from May 2021. At that time, Augustus Barrera he borrowed 160,000 soles from Jesus Eduardo Nunez Prado who is a businessman from Rímac, dedicated to the sale of masks.

Supposedly, the soccer player wanted to make a purchase of medicines to the Tingo Maria Hospital. The ex-partner of Milena Zarate He asked the affected party to deposit 40,000 of the 160,000 soles to the Colombian account.

Milena Zárate claims not to have kept the money

“It was money that came to me and I gave it to him,” the Colombian told the team. “Magaly TV, the firm”. “Eduardo has every right to denounce whoever he wants,” he spoke.

“If I were in a position where I felt cheated, I would actually do it too,” he said. Milena Zarate. “If he insists on the issue that I belong to a position, he will have to prove it to me,” concluded the Colombian.