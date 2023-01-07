Milena Zarate She was very upset after announcing the closure of her clothing store located in Gamarra. She assured that she was forced to do so due to the excessive ambulatory trade that circulates in the surroundings and due to the lack of control. “I just closed my store. I only worked until December 31 and now I’m only with my virtual store or online sales because the situation in the emporium is unfortunate,” said the Colombian influencer at first.

The former contestant of “El gran show” commented that she is not the only one who has been affected by the increase in informality. “Everything we businessmen go through is very painful, because there is no control and Gamarra is a no man’s land,” she told Trome.

He regretted that the people who decided to go the legal route are the ones in a precarious situation. “There are many businessmen and entrepreneurs who have had to close our stores because we run small stores. . We pay taxes, employees and we don’t even have enough to pay the rent” he emphasized.

Milena Zárate explains why businessmen do not denounce

Edwin Sierra’s ex-partner, Milena Zárate, commented that this is not a new situation, however, various businessmen prefer to remain silent for a reason. “Many of the owners do not say anything, I have not come out to say anything either because there are mafias and they can kill you for speaking up or denouncing. I’m not going to risk my life, I prefer a thousand times to leave and stop getting into debt. I didn’t even take out my premises for rent and with my virtual store I don’t get into debt with anyone, ”he said.

Despite the large sum of money he lost, he stresses that he will continue on. “I am totally devastated because I opened my stores with a lot of love, because I had two stores. It has been strong and shocking because it is not just any investment that I made. I made an investment of time, a lot of work and money”.

Milena Zárate reveals that mafias control the Gamarra emporium. Photo: URPI-GLR

“Even what I earned in “El gran show” I invested in my store, what has happened to me seems fatal to me, however, I am not going to collapse and I will continue forward because I have a daughter who needs me. My little girl is my main engine so I don’t fall and keep standing up in the face of any obstacle, ”she added.

What will your next project be?

Milena Zárate is still active in the textile world and still has her virtual clothing store, with which she stays afloat. “These have been difficult days, however, I continue working with my brand Milena Zárate Store. Thank God, I’m not doing badly.”

Milena Zárate finds herself in trouble and closes her stores in Gamarra. Photo: Milena Zarate/Instagram

He is aware that he does not invoice as he did with his physical store, likewise, he said that he resumed his artistic career. “Obviously, it’s not the same, but thank the Lord that I’m knowing how to handle it like this and I feel calm, because I don’t have so many responsibilities. I only have to pay the guys who run my virtual store and nothing else. In addition to my store, I have strongly resumed my musical career and many surprises are coming for this 2023 ″, she concluded.

Does Milena Zárate have plans to marry a tattoo artist?

Shortly after completing a year of relationship with Carlos Mendoza, Milena Zárate has revealed what her short-term plans are with the tattoo artist, who came into her life unexpectedly. Her relationship is going from strength to strength and the cordial relationship she has with her partner’s family shows it. However, Milena wants to take things slowly before taking the next step.

“I am one of the people who want to have my family constituted, but getting married is not something that steals my sleep or is important to me,” he declared in an interview with a local media outlet.

Milena Zárate made her relationship with Carlos Mendoza public when they turned 10 months in love. Photo: Composition/GLR

