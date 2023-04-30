Milena Zarate he is going through a delicate moment in the personal sphere after having a new discussion with his sister Greissy Ortega; However, that is not a reason for the Colombian artist to stop her projects. Therefore, this time she came to the set of “Sliver of Humor” to interpret a fun sequence, in which she developed the role of a gym trainer. What the singer also recounted is that the actors would remind her of her sister and her iconic phrase.

milenaTrue to his style, he managed to laugh and turned the situation around: he taught attendees how to interpret his controversial phrase “You are a cynic”, the same one that became trends in social networks.

