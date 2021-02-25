Milena Zárate visited the set of Women in command, this Thursday, February 25, to comment on the incidents of entertainment with the panelists of the morning program.

At one point in the talk, he couldn’t help but talk about Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva, who recently got married in a private ceremony.

The Colombian model recalled the past loves of the former member of Esto es guerra. She was hopeful that with the footballer they will form a great family.

“We have always seen her suffer, cry and that she has done super badly and with setbacks also due to her growth as a woman, now calm and forming a family,” said the foreigner.

“Hopefully God wants that they really do well and that they really consolidate as a family that they are,” he added Milena Zarate.

21.2.2021 | Photos of the wedding of Ivana Yturbe with Beto da Silva. Photo: Ivana Yturbe / Instagram

This was the marriage of Ivana and Beto

Last Wednesday, February 17, the couple married in Trujillo. The program Amor y fuego showed images of the moment in which they both agree.

There it could be seen that Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva they sealed their love with a tender kiss. The few attendees were touched and applauded the newlyweds.

Days later, the model shared photos and videos of what their union was. The young woman reappeared on Instagram to share snapshots of her wedding day.

“Drooling for my husband,” wrote the influencer.

Ivana Yturbe reappeared to share images at the altar with Beto da Silva. Photo: Ivana Yturbe / Instagram

