Milena Zarate was a guest at “Magaly TV, the firm” to comment on the new discussion that he is leading with his sister, Greysi Ortega, and his brother-in-law, Ítalo Villaseca, since he assures that both are responsible for the threats he has been receiving. At one point in the conversation that she had with the driver, the Colombian said that the love she feels for her sister is similar to the love given to a child, since she adopted her from a very young age, when she suffered the loss of her baby.

The singer mentioned that at the age of 15 she had a son, who died a few months after birth. This episode marked his life and he was able to fill that void with the arrival of his sister, whom he took care of when he was barely 2 years old. For this reason, he explained that it is difficult for him to distance himself from her and not offer her support when he needs it most.

#Milena #Zárate #breaks #remembering #death #baby #age