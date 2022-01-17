Milena Zarate spoke exclusively with The Republic and was consulted on various issues regarding the launch of garments in her clothing venture. Along these lines, the journalist who interviewed her reminded the Colombian singer of the mistake she made a couple of weeks ago when she confused the Peruvian midfielder Christian Cueva with her ex-partner Edwin Sierra on the morning show Mujeres al command, when she participated in a sequence .

In this regard, the model regretted the confusion and pointed out that this was due to the fact that she does not have good distance vision and the photo they shared on the magazine screen showed a person very similar to Edwin Sierra.

Milena Zárate regrets having confused Christian Cueva with Edwin Sierra

Also, the former member of Reinas del show noted that at that time she thought they were playing a joke on her on television.

“ The respective apologies to Cuevita, I don’t know you, but I admire you a lot. I am really sorry. what awful confusion . It’s not my fault that I’m blind. I was just in another program and they put the monitor on me and far away without a shirt I was seeing the aforementioned painted. I got scared because it didn’t have one thing to do with another,” said Greyssi Ortega’s sister.

“I got up close and the resemblance was quite a bit. It was something that happened at the time for a matter of sight, but truths are worth their resemblance, “added the Colombian singer.

Milena Zárate questions the admission of Melissa Paredes to MAM

The public figure gave her opinion on the arrival of Melissa Paredes to the Latina format as the new driving force. About it, Milena Zárate mentioned that the former beauty queen is fully entitled to work; however, it seems too early for him to return to TV, as he will be the target of much criticism from the audience.

