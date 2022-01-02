Milena Zarate and Greyssi Ortega have shown that they are very close, leaving past quarrels and conflicts behind and into oblivion. The sisters celebrated the arrival of the New Year 2022 as a family and took the opportunity to record videos for their social networks.

Both were encouraged to make tiktoks that they shared on their respective accounts. Netizens were happy that they got over the problems.

“How cool that the love of sisters wins” and “how good that they are together” were some of the messages they left.

Zarate made it clear that family is very important to her. For that reason, he also spent Christmas parties with them.

“I love Christmas and my daughter also enjoys it a lot, so we invite the whole family to enjoy good times. For example, at home I always cook stuffed turkey or pig. Then, at midnight, we meet at the foot of the tree to open the gifts, because my little girl is eight years old, but she still believes in Santa Claus, “he told Trome.

Shared message for New Years

In your account Instagram, The Colombian took the opportunity to leave a message for a prosperous 2022.

“Goodbye 2021 … welcome 2022. A toast to life, to new opportunities. Get up; Whatever you’re going through, life goes on You can, you are unique, strong and the hope of many … do not give up. You are stronger than you think ”, wrote the foreign dancer.

Is Milena Zárate with a dancer?

Instarándula released a video where Milena Zárate was very affectionate with her former dance partner in The Artist of the Year, Oreykel Hidalgo. After seeing the images, he went out to clarify what happened.

“I have super confidence with them, I love them a lot, I appreciate them very much, we are a great team, there is nothing there, they speculate on the air, there is only one friendship,” explained the Colombian.

“I am in the process of advancing my career, I am taking time for myself, dedicating it to my daughter,” added the young woman.