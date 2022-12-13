Milena Zarate Y edwin sierra they formed one of the most talked about love relationships of the local show business for almost a decade. Ella, a talented Colombian singer and dancer; and he, a renowned comedian actor and radio host, met in 2006 and managed to maintain a long romance until the end of 2013.

By that time, the comedian had left a relationship with the well-known dancer Paola Ruiz. Despite all that was said about this romance, Milena Zarate He did not hesitate to support him and show him his love with various details. However, at the end of 2013, a story would come to light that would put an end to the sentimental bond of the artists.

How did the romance of Milena Zárate and Edwin Sierra begin?

The versatile Colombian artist and businesswoman has been in Peru for nearly two decades, although she made her way as a singer and dancer, the first time she set foot on Peruvian soil was as a salesperson.

“I have been in Peru for 18 years, I have been nationalized since 2010, I came to work. The first time I stepped foot in Peru, I stepped foot in it with two shar pei puppies, I sold puppies, I have been a merchant all my life” narrated the program “Let’s talk about beauty.”

In 2004, he returned to his country and tried his luck as an artist in Ecuador, where he managed to reach the final of a talent contest. A few months later, she returns to Peru with the group Prieta Zone and, in the midst of her activities as a singer, she meets edwin sierra in 2006, who convinced her to go solo.

Her employment relationship would go hand in hand with a sentimental one that would last seven years, in which she was very much in love with the comedian actor, with whom she lived. They even revealed her marriage plans.

As a result of their love, at the end of 2012, they would announce that Milena was sweetly waiting for little Kristell, who is currently 9 years old.

Milena Zárate appears with her daughter in the grand finale. Photo: Capture of America TV

Why did Milena Zárate and Edwin Sierra’s relationship end?

After a relationship that clearly gave the impression that it would reach the altar, in November 2013, Milena Zarate he would make the decision to separate from the comedian when his little daughter was only five months old. Although at first she did not want to reveal the real reasons, the following year an ampay would be revealed that would resolve this question at the national level.

The images showed the singer’s sister, Greissy Ortega, 17, who lived with them and belonged to the dance group of Milena’s group, along with edwin sierra in a clinic and showed off compromising attitudes.

That same year, the extinct program ‘Love love love’ broadcast an audio in which Greissy Ortega confirmed that she was pregnant by Edwin Sierra and aborted for fear of Milena.

Greissy Ortega, Edwin Sierra and Milena Zárate before the infidelity scandal broke out. Photo: The Popular

Given the magnitude of the event, the sisters starred in various confrontations in many entertainment programs, coming to carve their brother, Juan Carlos Ulloa, and also their own mother, Mariluz Ulloa, I would speak publicly about it. The family was estranged for a long time and, during this period, edwin sierra he remained on the sidelines and avoided speaking out.

At present, the sisters have ironed out rough edges and maintain communication and have even shown themselves to be more united in recent months. In January of this year, they uploaded a tiktok together, showing that the bond between the two has improved and, in April 2018, they hugged on the program in “On everyone’s lips” from América TV, in which they commented on the improvement in their relationship.

“I have already forgiven her, I have communication with her, but I think that pain will last a lifetime, it is something very strong,” the businesswoman also confessed to the space “Let’s talk about beauty.”