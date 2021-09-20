Queens of the show second season premiered its third gala this Saturday, September 18 and was not without controversy. One of the most controversial moments occurred when it was revealed that Yolanda Medina was expelled from the academy director’s office after accusing Milena Zárate of abruptly interrupting her rehearsals. After what happened, both spoke before the cameras of América Espectáculos to clarify what really happened.

The Colombian singer, who left the set after arguing with Santi Lesmes, assured that her partner was upset only because she asked him to vacate the rehearsal room, since it was her turn. “I came in very politely and I told her Yolanda … then I told her ‘Yolanda, my schedule is at 4:00 pm and it is 4:05 pm and she replied’ No no no! ‘, He raised his voice at me and practically dumped me. So, I stayed there because it was my space and it was my schedule, “he said.

Milena Zárate seeks to improve her previous presentation.

For her part, Yolanda Medina, winner of the versus against Lady Guillén in Queens of the show, said that she reacted angrily with Milena Zárate because she had had a bad day. “Suddenly this is not our day, we are going to fight as a family, but I think that as a family we also solve problems. I think that when one is in a bad time, like I was on that day, I explode … I think she should also know that she makes mistakes … You have to turn the page, “said the leader of Alma Bella.

Yolanda Medina speaks after controversy with Milena Zárate. Photo: America TV capture

Queens of the show: director of the academy expels Yolanda Medina from his office

The director of the show’s La Academia de Reinas removed Yolanda Medina from his office because she abruptly entered to complain about Milena Zárate’s attitude.

“The truth was very uncomfortable because Yolanda was very mortified, I found her very agitated and she came like a lion to the office … after they have evicted her, she left indignant,” said Alfredo Di Natale.