Milena Warthon, winner of the folkloric competition of the Viña del Mar Festival 2023, she does not stop working after winning the silver seagull in Chile. This is how she continues to open her heart and show her most sensitive side with a reflection on the perception that people usually have of artists. Also, in her new song, she emphasizes the importance of her self-esteem. Also, soon, she will go on stage and sing for the first time with Susan Ochoa.

Milena Warthon and her reflection on artists

It often happens that when people see an artist, they forget that they are also people like us. For this reason, Milena Warthon wants to leave behind the mistaken idea that people have about people who are known, either because they get on stage or because they have a number of followers. She thus mentions it in a press release.

“‘Azúcar’ is a song that talks about a conversation I have with my inner child. While we have coffee, I am telling her everything that has happened to me in this time. The artist is idealized and we forget that we are people. Many times we cry and feel sad, and more in my case, because I started very young and my career is very controversial”, express.

Milena Warthon and Susan Ochoa will sing together

the singers Milena Warthon and Susan Ochoa, winners of the Viña del Mar silver seagull, will unite their voices for the first time on stage. Her followers will be able to listen to them live on April 1 at the Bianca Convention Center in Barranco. Tickets are available on the Teleticket website.

Platinum: S/161.00

S/161.00 VIP: S/128.00

S/128.00 Mezzazine 1: S/128.00

S/128.00 Mezzazine 2: S/96.00

S/96.00 General: S/64.00