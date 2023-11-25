The winner of a seagull in Viña del Mar shared via Instagram in a series of stories that she did not know how to differentiate. anxiety pictures that he was going through, but that he is not daunted by anything and will face the illness he has, which affects his mental health. Furthermore, he assured that, after being taken from Kennedy Park, TODAY will meet his fans at the San Martin Plaza.

What illness does Milena Warthon have?

“These days are being a bit strong. “I am very happy with all the opportunities I am having,” the artist wrote. She later revealed: “But at the same time, I’m going through anxiety which I have not been able to identify until today.” However, and despite the anxiety disorder that harms their mental health, he stated: “I’m sure I can handle this and everything, I promise not to give up.”. Finally, she addressed her audience: “Thanks to the people who accompany me and sorry if I’m a bit strange. I love you very much, thank you for being here”.

Post by Milena Warthon. Photo: Instagram screenshot

In the following story he shared a series of photos and detailed: “Happy moments because without a doubt I am blessed to be able to dedicate myself and live what I love most and to have so many people who love me“. He also shared with his followers that today, November 25, at 3.30 pm will meet with them in Plaza San Martín: “As a good Peruvian Luchona, we do not stop working because dreams do not come true on their own.”

Help channels

If something is bothering you or you know someone who you think needs help, don’t hesitate to contact line 113, option 5implemented by Ministry of Health. A team of psychologists provides, through active listening, emotional support, guidance in complicated situations, relaxation techniques, among others, in order to promptly address any concerns that may cause complications in mental health.

You can also contact WhatsApp 952842623 or email [email protected].