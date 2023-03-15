Milena Warthon was confirmed to host the Blanquiazul Women’s Night 2023, which will take place this Wednesday the 15th, starting at 7:55 pm, at the Alejandro Villanueva (Matute). Through her social networks, the organization of the Peruvian club announced the artist’s participation after a majestic presentation in Viña del Mar that allowed her to win a silver seagull. As is known, on that night she will officially present herself to the official squad of the blue and white team with a view to the next tournament.

The intimates will face off in said event against Colo-Colo from Chile in preparation for the Copa Libertadores 2023. Before the game, the young performer will make everyone dance with “Warmisitay”, her latest hit that earned her international recognition.

Milena Warthon in Women’s Flanquiazul Night. Photo: Instagram capture

Free Milena Warthon concert suspended

Milena Warthon was to give a free concert at the Grand National Theater as a thank you for the support of his fans during his participation in Viña del Mar 2023. However, due to the rainfall in the capital of Peru and the ravages of Cyclone Yaku in the north of the country, the show was suspended.

“We regret to inform you that, due to the heavy rain that is currently falling on the city and the possible risks that it brings to the public, artists and technicians, today’s Afuera Fest with Milena Warthon has been suspended until further notice,” he said. the organization of the event.

Milena Warthon happy to win silver seagull

The Peruvian singer thanked her fans for encouraging her in the Viña del Mar 2023 folk music competition. “This seagull belongs to all of you, those who have had to fight it with me, all those who have ever sent me a message of encouragement, the who enjoy my music, all the girls who gave me their letters and bracelets,” he said.