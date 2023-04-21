Milena Warthon surprised all of Latin America at the Viña del Mar 2023 Festival. His presentations with “Warmisitay” they made me win the precious Silver Seagull and to get a victory against very talented Latino artists. Now, the singer will give a free concert for all fans who want to hear their greatest hits. Do you want to see it LIVE and you don’t have money? Here we tell you how to get a free ticket to enjoy their show.

When is the Milena Warthon concert 2023?

The free concert Milena Warthon will be next Friday, April 28, at 9:00 pm in the MALI.

Milena Warthon won the Silver Gull in Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: Instagram/Milena Warthon

How to access the free tickets for the Milena Warthon concert?

Those who wish to be in the free presentation of Milena Warthon They must generate their entry in join us from Friday April 21. It should be noted that these tickets are not unlimited.

What songs will Milena Warthon sing in her presentation at MALI?

Next, the list of some of the subjects with which Milena Warthon will delight his fans:

“Warmisitay”

“the babe”

“Seawater”

“Patron Festival”

“Luck”

“He beat again”

“Sugar”.

Will there be other events at MALI on the day of the concert?

On Friday, April 28, there will also be other activities in the Lima Art Museum. Mediated visits to all its exhibitions, art workshops, dance classes, among others, can be enjoyed with the payment of a ticket that costs S/7.50. This ticket can be purchased via join us.