The Peruvian winner in Viña del Mar was born in Lime; however, she identifies with the roots of her parents that have influenced her music.

Milena Warthon dazzled with his participation in Viña del Mar, taking the coveted silver gull. She has mentioned that she considers herself the representative of the Andean woman and that she feels proud of her roots despite being born in Lima. The interpreter of “Warmisitay” has stated many times that her beginning in her music was produced by the search for her own identity. This can be seen reflected in the fact that his musical style has touches of Andean melodies.

Milena Warthon: Where are your parents from and what was their influence on music?

Milena Wharton’s dad is from apurimac and his mom is from ancash. They both met when they both They migrated to Lima to study. That is the reason why the singer was born in the capital. These roots have influenced the interpreter’s musical career, however, not on her parents’ side, but on her grandparents. She mentioned that her Grandma Teresa had a great voice and enlivened every social event with his singing. On the other hand, his grandfather Ciro was an amateur musician who liked the folkloric songs of Apurímac and the songs of rancheras.

Milena Warthon happy to have won a Silver Gaviota in Viña del Mar.

Milena Warthon, as a child, listened to the stories of her grandparents and all the journey they went through to get to where they are now. The singer was inspired by it. She pointed out that all these experiences is what she wants to transmit with her music. Not just the stories they told her, but her own experience, such as car rides to yungaythe land of his mother, where he recorded the video clip of the song that now competes at the Viña del Mar festival.

She began to receive singing lessons at the age of 13 at the insistence of her grandmother, so she began with the realization of covers. However, when her father saw her talent, he decided to support her and encourage her to follow her dreams. Thanks to him, she begins to take music seriously and merges with the Andean. Milena Warthon does not have any professional ties to art from her family, so she has learned little by little through experimentation and that is the main reason why she has evolved as an interpreter over the course of the short career of her

How old is Milena Warthon?

The young singer is 22 years old and has just won a Silver Gull at the Viña del Mar Festival with great recognition and reception from the national and international public.

Milena Warthon’s parents proud of her victory in Viña del Mar

Renzo and Victoria, parents of Milena Warthon, connected with the Latina program “Arriba mi gente” and commented on how the singer felt before her performances at the Viña del Mar 2023 festival.

“She was very calm yesterday, days before she was a little more nervous. But as you yourself said, she has been overcoming that initial fear, which perhaps was seen in the first presentation, and in the second she was more empowered. Already in the third I saw her as if she were in one of her concerts, ”she commented.