Our compatriot Milena Warthon will take the Quinta Vergara stage for the second time to perform “Warmisitay”. Find out all the details so you don’t miss tonight’s presentation.

On the night of February 20, Milena Warthon received the applause of the entire audience after her first performance at the Viña del Mar Festival. The Peruvian representative competed in the folkloric category and performed the song “Warmisitay”, with which she won 5 .9 overall score, which was one of the highest of the day. For this reason, the singer is clear that she must impress the ‘Monster of Quinta Vergara’ to bring a Silver Gaviota home.

“I’m going to keep trying. The idea is that the next presentation comes out like this or even better. I think more security. This has been the first, as if to train, but I’ll be waiting for you all on Wednesday. They have to vote even more, please, to be able to advance to the grand finale. We can do it. We can do it, ”he mentioned to the press.

When and at what time will the second performance of Milena Warthon be in Viña del Mar?

Milena Warthon will perform for the second time at the Viña del Mar Festival this Wednesday, February 22. What is known so far is that her show will be after 11:00 p.m. and she will sing the song “Warmisitay” again, with which she hopes to get the long-awaited Gaviota.

Likewise, on Thursday, February 23, the finalists will be on stage and on Friday, February 24, the winners will be presented for the last show.

How to vote for Milena Warthon?

Download the Claro Viña 2023 application

Open the application and go to the “Vote” section

Locate to Milena Warthon

Select the singer and rate her with seven stars.

Milena Warthon thanks the public for their support

Singer Milena Warthon She used her Instagram account to thank her fans for their support in voting for the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. After her time on the Quinta Vergara stage, she showed her gratitude to those who support her during her time at the folkloric competition.

“I just stopped by to thank you, we had the highest rating from the public: 6.2. The folkloric competition is strong. For this everything is too good, but we are too intense. So you know, we are a machine. Thank you, I love you very much,” said the Peruvian.