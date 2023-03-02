The winner of the silver gull showed all her followers what her cozy home located in the populous district of San Juan de Lurigancho.

Milena Warthonthe winner of the folkloric competition of the Vineyard of the Sea Festival and recipient of a silver seagull, showed the privacy of her home for the América TV cameras. As you remember, in her music she always talks about her roots and origins, which is why on this occasion she showed her house in her neighborhood in San Juan de Lurigancho, where the interpreter of “Warmisitay” He began to sing the first verses of it. You can even find a piano that she practices on.

Dining room

Inside his two-story home, you can see the dining room, which has a table with six mahogany chairs; In addition to a large mirror that provides the feeling of spaciousness and that is supported by the white walls that the property shows.

The singer with her family in the dining room. Photo: Capture of America TV

Hall

In her living room, what stands out the most is the presence of the piano, on which she practices and performs her musical rehearsals for her family. In addition, it has the classic set of armchairs and a television.

Milena practicing with her piano. Photo: Capture of America TV

Milena Warthon’s room

Like the rest of the house, you can see the use of white walls to give the feeling of spaciousness and light, this is supported by furniture of the same color. There he showed his large collection of skirts with which he carries out his various presentations throughout the country. The one that stands out the most is the one he used at Christmas. This interview was carried out prior to her appearance in Viña del Mar, which is why they probably displaced this garment for which she wore in the final.