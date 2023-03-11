After winning the silver gull at the Vineyard of the Sea Festival from Chile, Milena Warthon is in Peru, applauded by all music fans for her enormous triumph in foreign lands. The singer was scheduled to perform today, Friday, March 10, at the Grand National Theater. However, his concert was suspended due to rain in Lima.
The statement of the Grand National Theater. Photo: Grand National Theater/Facebook
#Milena #Warthon #winners #free #show #Viña #del #Mar #suspended #due #rains #Lima
Leave a Reply