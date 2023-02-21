He gave it his all! Milena Warthon appeared on February 20 in Viña del Mar and moved with her song “Warmisitay”. Thanks to her fans, she got the highest score from the public.

Milena Warthon thrilled all of Peru by being the national representative in Viña del Mar 2023. Her presentation took place on February 20 and she sang her latest single “Warmisitay” in the folk category in which she competed with Camilu (Argentina), Laia ( Chile), Bazurto All Stars (Colombia), Frank Di (Mexico) and Los Rabanes (Panama). Through her social networks, the 22-year-old interpreter commented that her performance obtained the highest score from the public and she thanked her fans for her support.

“I just stopped by to thank you, we had the highest rating from the public: 6.2. The folkloric competition is strong. For this everything is too good, but we are too intense. So you know, we are a machine. Thank you, I love you very much,” said Milena.

This was the presentation of Milena Warthon

Milena Warthon entered the stage after the presentation of the Colombian group Bazurto All Stars and dazzled with her dress in reddish tones, which consisted of a red skirt with glitter, a rose-shaped corset and earrings in the shape of the map of Peru. The artist chose to wear sneakers and, to give her a glam touch, she wore two gloves with glitter.

At the end of the presentation of the conductors Martín Carcamo and María Luisa Godoy, the Peruvian interpreter began to sing “Warmisitay” (little woman) and a dozen dancers were deployed that enhanced the presentation. Likewise, some mountains were reflected on the LED screens in reference to the Peruvian Andes.

What was Milena Warthon’s total score?

The jury for the competition on the 2nd was made up of Gonzalo Valenzuela, Polima Westcoast, Eduardo Fuentes, Nicki Nicole, José Luis Repenning, Emilia, Daniel Fuenzalida and Juanita Parra.

Milena Warthon convinced the jury of Viña del Mar. Photo: diffusion

Milena Warthon obtained the highest score from the public with a 6.2. In total, when averaging with that of the jury, the singer scored 5.9. It should be noted that there are still three unknown notes from the experts.