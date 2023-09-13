Surprised. Milena Warthon had the honor of singing the national anthem before the highly anticipated match between Peru and Brazil. The winner of the silver seagull in Viña del Mar She seemed very excited on her social networks hours before the event.

“Friends, I’m officially about to go out on the grass, onto the court and I’m making this video to record the before and I’ll make one for the after. Wish me good luck”said the performer through her Instagram stories minutes before singing in the National Stadium.

What did María Pía Copello say about Rafael Cardozo’s score about Peru vs. Brazil?

“María Pía Copello was not at all happy when Rafael Cardozo stated that her country, Brazil, would win the match 4-0.”12 years in Peru. 12 years later and you dare to face the fans like that and say that they are going to beat us 4-0?” said the presenter.

Despite this, the reality boy insisted on his position: “Because I love Peru very much, I have lived here for 12 years, I am practically a Peruvian. Today Brazil wins 4-0. Brazil has not lost a Qualifying match in seven years”. To this, María Pía responded: “Tremendous lack of respect.”

