She did not remain silent. Milena Warthon broke the silence on her social networks after her presentation at the National Stadium to sing the national anthem in the minutes before the Peru vs. match. Brazil. The Peruvian singer did not hesitate to express her gratitude for the opportunity to perform at the sporting event; however, The moment felt bittersweet because he did not appear on the television broadcast of the championship. What happened? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Milena Warthon surprised by singing the national anthem in advance of Peru vs. Brazil

What did Milena Warthon say after singing the national anthem in Peru vs. Brazil?

Milena Warthon sang in the National Stadium last September 12 in the run-up to the Peru and Brazil by Qualifiers for him World Cup 2026. The interpreter of ‘Warmisitay‘She had been very excited about this presentation, sharing moments from the rehearsals through her social networks. Despite this, the experience did not end up meeting all of her expectations.

The winner of the silver seagull in Viña del Mar never appeared on the broadcast America Television either atv, television houses in charge of sharing the game. This caused a lot of grief in the interpreter who used her Instagram stories to get even about it.

Milena Warthon sang at the National Stadium for Peru vs. Brazil, but she never appeared on the television broadcast of the match. Photo: Milena Warthon/Instagram

“Sad mode, but it was still a great game, and a beautiful experience. Thank you Peru, although no one focused on me, thank you“Milena wrote on her official Instagram account.

